Six lucky Lotto players have shared $1 million after winning Lotto’s First Division prize last night.

The winning tickets were sold at Pōkeno Superette in Pōkeno, Four Square Coromandel in Coromandel, Lucky Lotto Shop in Rotorua, and on MyLotto to players from Tauranga, Canterbury and Central Otago.

Each of the lucky punters take home $166,667.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million, a Lotto New Zealand release said.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Tonight’s winning numbers were 3, 5, 12, 13, 26, 40, the Bonus Ball was 1, and the Powerball number was 8.