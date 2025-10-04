Lotto riches: Have you won big in tonight’s $12 million draw

Late last month, a Christchurch player struck it lucky on, winning $1m in Lotto First Division.
Two Rotorua players also shared in the winnings in that earlier draw, each scooping $22,861 in Second Division prizes with tickets bought at Western Heights Foodmarket and online via MyLotto.
Tonight’s draw comes after a mass upgrade to Lotto New Zealand’s systems.
“This once-in-a-generation project will enable future innovations and improved customer experiences,” Lotto NZ head of corporate communications Will Hine said ahead of last week’s draw.
“To support a smooth transition, we’re ‘clearing the decks’ to reduce system load ahead of the upgrade.”
A large jackpot puts increased data demand and increased strain on Lotto NZ’s systems and staff at a critical time in their project, he said.
2025 Powerball wins
January 8: $7m, MyLotto, Wellington
January 22: $8.3m, MyLotto, Taranaki
February 8: $10.5m, Glenview Centre Lotto & Post, Hamilton
February 26: $10.5m, Paper Plus Waihī & Toyworld, Waihī
March 15: $5.5m, New World St Martins, Christchurch
March 15: $5.5m, New World Gardens, Dunedin
March 22: $5.3m, Windsor On the Spot Express, Port Chalmers
April 23: $23.3m, MyLotto, Auckland
May 21: $17.2m, New World Whitby, Porirua
June 21: $15.08m, Plaza Supervalue, Invercargill
June 21: $15.08m, MyLotto, Wellington
July 9: $10.3m, MyLotto, Christchurch
August 9: $20.25m, MyLotto, Christchurch
August 30: $12.5m, MyLotto, Ōpōtiki
September 13: $10m, MyLotto, Dunedin