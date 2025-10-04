New Zealand Naturist Federation President Alice de Wet weighs in on the naked Lotto advertisement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Lotto riches: Have you won big in tonight’s $12 million draw

The numbers are in that could potentially make a lucky New Zealander an overnight multi-millionaire.

A mouth-watering $12 million is up for grabs in tonight’s Lotto Powerball draw.

The numbers are: 14, 25, 24, 27, 32 and 17. The Powerball is 7 and the bonus ball is 28.

Last Saturday and then on Wednesday, the Lotto Powerball jackpot was not struck, rolling over to Saturday night.