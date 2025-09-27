Advertisement
$8m Powerball jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s Lotto draw

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Lotto Powerball players are in the running for an $8 million prize tonight. Photo / Supplied

There were no big winners in tonight’s $8 million Lotto Powerball draw.

Last week, the Powerball jackpot was not struck, rolling over to this week. Strike Four also rolled over to $400,000.

Tonight’s lucky numbers are 15, 19, 17, 35, 10, and 6. And the bonus ball is 14.

