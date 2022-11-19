Lotto Powerball prize: Are you $19.7 million richer?

Lotto Powerball players were playing for a huge $19.7 million prize pool tonight. Photo / Michael Bradley

The numbers are in which could potentially make one lucky Lotto Powerball player $19.7 million richer.

The mouth-watering sum is up for grabs in tonight’s Super Saturday Lotto Powerball draw.

The numbers are: 12, 23, 4, 26, 27 and 6. The Bonus Ball is 19, and the Power Ball is 9.

In mid-August one lucky Powerball player from Kaikoura will be on cloud nine after winning $8.2m with Powerball First Division. The winning ticket was sold at New World Kaikoura in Kaikoura.

The prize is made up of $8m from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

The win was the 13th multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win came just a fortnight after a lucky player from Lower Hutt won $6.5m with Powerball First Division.

In late October, a Wellington couple secured a $16m prize.

After realising they had won, they spent a restless night dreaming about what they could spend the money on.

“I kept nudging my husband every half hour or so to see if he was asleep, my mind was racing with all the amazing things we’d be able to do, and I needed to talk!

“He was a bit calmer than me, but only because he wasn’t sure it was actually real,” the woman said.

The couple purchased their ticket online, and were left staggered when they received a message to say they had won money in the draw.

“I honestly thought it was a glitch – never in a million years did I think we’d win,” the woman’s partner said.

“We waited a while and when we saw in the news that $16m had been won in Wellington, that’s when I started to think ‘okay, maybe it could be us’.”