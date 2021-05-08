Lotto riches: $12.3 million Powerball win to Auckland punter

What are your chances of actually winning the big one?

8 May, 2021 08:33 AM 2 minutes to read

One very lucky Lotto player from Auckland will wake up $12.3 million richer tomorrow.

The player secured $12m from Powerball, plus a further $333,333 by winning First Division.

Two other First Division players each received $333,333.

The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 26, 29, 34 and 35. The Bonus Ball was 3 and the Power Ball was 10.

The winning ticket was purchased from Hylite Dairy, in Auckland's Grey Lynn.

Tonight's winner is 10th Powerball winner already this year and comes just three weeks after a MyLotto player from Auckland won $14.25 million with Powerball First Division.

The winner won big while playing her own lucky numbers – a combination of family birthdays, milestones and special events.

Two other Lotto players from Auckland and Wellington will also be celebrating after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Two tickets shared Strike 4, and are each worth $100,000.