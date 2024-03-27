Melissa Nightingale headed over to the Wainuiomata Woolworths supermarket, which sold the winning $24m Lotto ticket, and asks shoppers how they think the money could be spent. Video / Mark Mitchell

Hamilton, Auckland and Christchurch Lotto players are in the money after winning a share of $1 million in last night’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Dinsdale in Hamilton, New World Bishopdale in Christchurch and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland. Each player wins $250,000.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, a Strike player from Tauranga won $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

The winning numbers were 6 8 12 15 25 38 with Bonus 7 and Power Ball 8. Strike was 38 8 6 25.

Sixteen players won second division in last night’s draw, each picking up $17,283. Two won second division Power Ball, taking their winnings to $26,524. The winning locations were not available.

At the weekend a Hamilton player, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, was one of 13 second division winners in Saturday night’s draw, each picking up $23,383.

