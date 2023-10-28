Tonight’s numbers were: 35, 14, 2, 36, 24, and 22. The Bonus Ball was 9 and the Powerball number was 6.

An Auckland punter is $6.3 million richer tonight, striking the Lotto Powerball jackpot - the 15th multi million-dollar prize to be won this year.

The prize is made up of $6m from Powerball first division and $333,333 from Lotto first division.

A Lotto spokesperson confirmed the winner is from Auckland and the ticket was sold via MyLotto.

The person is the 15th Powerball multi-millionaire of the year. Just over a week ago, a $4.5m Powerball prize was won by an Auckland couple.

Two other MyLotto players - in Palmerston North and Wellington - share division one, but without the Powerball number they’re worth just $333,333.

Strike Four, worth $1m, was also won by a single ticket, bought from Xpress Mart in Auckland.

A mammoth $24.25 million was won this month by a “family man” who was “over the moon”.

The lucky winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was a regular player who bought a Triple Dip while on a trip to Wellington.

“I bought the ticket on Wednesday and didn’t get around to checking it until Monday,” the man said.

The winning Powerball First Division ticket was sold at Woolworth’s Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt for the draw on October 7.

A Christchurch couple’s lives were also changed when they won $33.5m in a late June draw.

The woman checked her ticket after an evening of chores - and struggled to breathe at what she saw.

“My husband had already gone to bed so I woke him up and said, ‘Can you please check this for me? These numbers are dancing on the paper.

“‘Is it actually real?’”

In August a couple from Paraparaumu won an enormous $37.125 million Powerball prize - the third-largest prize won by a single ticket in Lotto NZ’s history.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they only bought a ticket when the jackpot was over $30m – and that the latest ticket was bought at the very last minute.

“I was on my way home after work and was craving a chocolate bar, so I quickly popped into the supermarket,” the woman said.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Kāpiti in Paraparaumu. The town has a population of 30,000.

The couple became the 10th Powerball multi-millionaire of the year.











