Lotto Powerball: $17 million up for grabs in jackpot draw

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Patel family, owners of Albany Village Superette speak to the herald about selling a winning $30 million dollar lotto ticket. Video / NZ Herald

Time to check your tickets as you could be $17 million richer in this evening’s Lotto Powerball draw.

The numbers in tonight’s draw are 5, 18, 32, 9, 11 and 16. The bonus ball is 3 and Powerball 1.

Last Saturday, three players from Kerikeri, Palmerston respectively walked away with newfound riches, each winning $333,333 in Lotto First Division.

