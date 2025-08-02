Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Lotto Powerball: The numbers are in – are you $15 million richer?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

New Zealand Naturist Federation President Alice de Wet weighs in on the naked Lotto advertisement.

The numbers are in that could potentially transform one lucky New Zealander into a multi-millionaire tonight.

Lotto Powerball is worth $15 million, with a further $1m up for grabs via First Division.

The numbers are 19, 29, 28, 40, 31 and 3. The bonus ball is 2 and the Powerball

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save