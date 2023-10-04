Powerball was won in the Bay of Plenty.

Seventeen lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $17,814 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw, Lotto NZ said in a statement.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold on My Lotto in Bay of Plenty taking its total winnings to $38,652.

A winning second-division ticket was also sold at New World Gate Pa in Tauranga.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto (x2) - Auckland

Lower Don Buck Road Superette - Auckland

Kelston Digital Photos - Auckland

Supa Value Supermarket Line Road - Auckland

MyLotto - Hamilton

New World Te Rapa - Hamilton

New World Gate Pa - Tauranga

MyLotto (+PB) - Bay of Plenty

Merrilands Lotto and Post - New Plymouth

National Park Four Square - National Park

BP 2Go Railway Ave - Lower Hutt

MyLotto - Canterbury

MyLotto (x2) - Ashburton

MyLotto - Dunedin

MyLotto - Otago

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.