One lucky Lotto player has won $13 million in tonight's draw.

The huge win includes $12 million for Powerball, and $1 million for Division One.

Tonight's Lotto numbers were 2, 6, 15, 22, 29 and 38.

The Bonus ball was 27, and the Powerball was eight.

Strike Four numbers were in this order: 38, 15, 29 and 22.

