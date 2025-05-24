Lotto Powerball: Numbers are in - are you now a multi-millionaire?

Wednesday’s winning ticket was sold at New World Whitby in Porirua.

Lotto NZ confirmed early Saturday afternoon that the winner had claimed their prize.

Wednesday’s winner is the ninth Powerball multi-millionaire this year.

Earlier big win was “mind-boggling”

An Auckland couple last month celebrated winning more than $23m via Lotto Powerball.

The couple, who are from the upper North Island and bought the winning ticket online, bagged the mega prize from a midweek draw.

They said seeing “$23,333,333″ on their MyLotto ticket was “mind-boggling”.

“We’re both shocked to our core. It’s going to take a while to sink in, and I don’t think it will start to feel real until we see it in the bank,” the winners, who wished to remain anonymous, said after claiming the prize.

Other Powerball wins in 2025

New Zealand has had major Powerball wins across the country this year.

In January, a Wellington Lotto player won $7m, with a Taranaki player pocketing $8.3m in the same month.

A Hamilton player and Waihī player each picked up $10.5m from Powerball wins in February.

There were three lucky Powerball multimillionaires in March, with wins in Christchurch, Dunedin and Port Chalmers.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1 on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

