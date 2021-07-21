Lotto Powerball jackpots to $17 million for Saturday's draw after no winner tonight

Powerball was not struck last week and rolled over to tonight, where the jackpot was $15 million. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Powerball was not struck last week and rolled over to tonight, where the jackpot was $15 million. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Lotto Powerball will be worth a massive $17 million this weekend after no win for the huge prize tonight.

Instead, two players from Auckland will be celebrating after winning $500,000 each with First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at Royal Oak Mall Lotto and Kingsford Supermarket in Auckland.

Strike Four was not struck tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday.

The numbers for tonight's draw were:

They are: 29, 28, 5, 38, 7 and 33.

The bonus ball was 23 and the Powerball 3.

Last week, while three Lotto players scooped up $333,333 in the First Division draw, Powerball wasn't struck - rolling over to tonight's $15m jackpot.

The three winners of last week's draw were from Auckland, Christchurch and Ashburton.

Last month, a player from New Plymouth took home $13m after winning the Powerball First Division draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Merrilands and was made up of $12m from Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto First Division.

The New Plymouth win came three weeks after a Hamilton player won $16.5m with Powerball First Division.