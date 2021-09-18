Lotto: Powerball jackpots to $14 million after no winner, four split First Division

What are your chances of actually winning the big one? Video / NZ Herald

What are your chances of actually winning the big one? Video / NZ Herald

Lotto Powerball has rolled over again, climbing to a massive $14 million for Wednesday night's draw after the jackpot was not won tonight.

Tonight's biggest winners were the four tickets sharing First Division, each worth $250,000.

Three were bought on MyLotto, two in Auckland and one in Canterbury.

The fourth was bought at New World Whanganui.

Strike Four was also struck tonight - by a Canterbury player whose online ticket is now worth $200,000.

Tonight's numbers were: 6, 15, 18, 19, 21, 32.

The bonus ball was 23 and the Powerball was 1.

Strike numbers were: 32, 15, 6, 18.

On Wednesday, two Aucklanders took home $500,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player won $300,000 with Strike Four - their ticket sold at the Whanganui Pak'n Save.

Last month. during the nationwide level 4 lockdown, one lucky punter won $11.5m.

Tha win was the fifteenth Powerball winner already this year and comes just weeks after a MyLotto player from South Canterbury won $5.3m with Powerball First Division.

In July, a young couple from Auckland won a whopping $17m Lotto prize and in June a New Plymouth Lotto player scooped up $13m.

Earlier in June a Hamilton player took home $16.5m.

All Lotto counters in Auckland remain closed while in alert level 4. During this time, customers in Auckland will only be able to buy tickets online at MyLotto.

Lotto counters outside the Auckland region are open in alert level 2 and will continue to follow the Government's health and safety guidelines.

Live draws are unable to continue while Auckland is in lockdown, so computer generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

For more information, visit mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.