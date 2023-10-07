Lotto Powerball jackpot: Numbers are in for $25.5 million draw

Tonight's Lotto Powerball draw will see more than $25.5m up for grabs.

Are you $25.5 million richer?

Tonight’s Lotto numbers for the big draw are 28, 34, 25, 38, 36, 5.

The bonus ball was 15 and the Powerball number was 1.

Tonight’s draw could see someone become New Zealand’s latest multi-millionaire after the jackpot went unstruck on Wednesday.

There have been several substantial wins in the national lottery this year, most recently when someone in Wairoa - among parts of Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti Gisborne devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle this year - won $10.3m.

The winner, who the Herald understands is a solo mum, told media in a statement through the New Zealand Lotteries Commission that it had been a year filled with challenges, so her family was thankful and “looking forward to the future”.

A Christchurch couple’s lives were also changed this year when they won $33.5m in a late June draw.

The woman checked her ticket after an evening of doing chores, and quickly found herself struggling to breathe.

“My husband had already gone to bed so I woke him up and said, ‘Can you please check this for me? These numbers are dancing on the paper.

“‘Is it actually real?’”

In August a couple from Paraparaumu won an enormous $37.125 million Powerball prize - the third-largest prize won by a single ticket in Lotto NZ’s history.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they only buy a ticket when the jackpot is over $30m – and that the latest ticket was bought at the very last minute.

“I was on my way home after work and was craving a chocolate bar, so I quickly popped into the supermarket,” the woman said.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Kāpiti in Paraparaumu. The town has a population of 30,000.

The couple became the 10th Powerball multi-millionaire of the year.







