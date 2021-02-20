Lotto Powerball draw tonight: $18 million up for grabs

A record number of Kiwis' lives have been changed overnight with Lotto in 2020. Photo / Supplied

A Kiwi's life could be changed forever tonight with $18 million up for grabs in Lotto Powerball draw.

Tickets are being scooped up across the country with buyers hoping tonight is their lucky night.

On Wednesday, a lucky Lotto player from Christchurch was celebrating after winning $1m with Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch.

But the Powerball was not struck and meant it rolled over to tonight.

Earlier this year, Queenstown harbourmaster Marty Black scooped his second major Lotto win in four years.

Black, 74, won $333,000 in January after three players shared the top first division prize of $1m.

It came less than four years after winning $500,000.

"They say [one Lotto win] is like a pink pig flying past, well, I caught the pig twice," Black said at the time.

Also in January a Rotorua man won $8.5m - and on Boxing Day, an Oamaru family won $18.25m – and said they hoped to make a difference with their winnings.

"Our goal is to make a difference in the lives of people who really need it - and a win like this allows us to do that," said the family, who wished to remain anonymous.

"We also want to help our children and wider family, and at some stage will probably treat ourselves to a new car."

They realised they had won the big prize on Boxing Day, after hearing the ticket was bought at New World Waitaki - where they always bought theirs.

"Our minds are still spinning," one of the family members said.

"I checked it and couldn't believe it that we had all of the numbers. I must have checked it 10 more times."

"I shouted out loudly, 'It's us!' " another family member said.

"I told my children and everyone started crying. We just couldn't believe it."

More people were made overnight millionaires last year than any other in Lotto New Zealand history.

A total of 62 ticket holders had their bank accounts flooded with cash, of which a record-breaking 28 of them were Powerball wins.