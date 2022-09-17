Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

Lotto Powerball has jackpotted to $23 million after tonight's draw was not struck.

A mouth-watering $20m sum was up for grabs in tonight's Super Saturday Lotto Powerball draw.

The numbers were: 38, 9, 3, 37, 34 and 12. The Bonus Ball was 18, and the Power Ball was 2.

While Powerball was not struck, a lucky Lotto player from Napier has won $1m with Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

In mid-August one lucky Powerball player from Kaikoura will be on cloud nine after winning $8.2 million with Powerball First Division.



The winning ticket was sold at New World Kaikoura in Kaikoura.

That prize was made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

The win was the 13th multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win came just a fortnight after a lucky player from Lower Hutt won $6.5 million with Powerball First Division.