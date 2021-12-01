Lotto Powerball: Auckland player scoops $6.3 million win

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be celebrating after winning $6.3 million with Powerball First Division tonight. Photo / Dean Purcell

An Auckland Lotto player has scooped $6.3 million in tonight's Powerball draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and the prize is made up of $6m from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight's winner is the 20th Powerball winner so far this year and comes just over a week after a Tauranga couple won $10.3m with Powerball.

Two lucky Lotto players from Hawke's Bay and Southland will also be celebrating after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight's draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday night.