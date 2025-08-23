Advertisement
Lotto Powerball: Are you tonight’s $8m jackpot winner?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

Tonight’s highly anticipated Lotto Powerball jackpot has hit an eye-watering $8 million.

Tonight’s winning numbers were 13, 16, 25, 17, 31, 24.

The bonus ball was 38, and the Powerball was 8.

Also up for grabs tonight is the Lotto First Division prize, which has hit $1m.

Save