The winning ticket was sold at Crystal Mini Mart and Lotto.

The odds of winning Lotto First Division are about one-in-3.84 million per line. Powerball is even less likely – at about one-in-38 million.

Lucky $20m winner

Tonight’s draw comes after a single ticket in the South Island won the $20 million Powerball draw earlier this month.

The lucky punter from Christchurch walked away with a life-changing $20,250,000.

The previous largest Powerball prize of the year was claimed in April.

The couple from the North Island claimed the $23.3m and celebrated the moment with fish and chips on the beach.

After checking the winning ticket, the man went to tell his wife the good news.

“She could see I was tearful and asked what was wrong. I just blurted it out – ‘we’ve won $23.3 million!’"

The win was the largest Powerball prize won since December 2024 when a man from New Plymouth won $23.3m.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.