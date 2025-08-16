The mystery winner of a $200,000 Lotto prize has just weeks left to claim their money before the ticket expires and is no longer available.

Last week, Lotto put out a final call for the owner of a ticket purchased at Coastlands Lotto in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast nearly a year ago to come forward.

The draw was held on August 31, 2024, and expires 12 months from that date, giving the winner until the end of August this year to claim the money.

“We’re still hopeful that the player will come forward and we can reunite them with their prize in time, but the ticket expiry date is looming,” Lotto’s Will Hine said.

Hine said the ticket, a Triple Dip, was purchased during a Father’s Day promotion and could have been given away as a gift.

“Maybe that rings a bell for someone who got given a ticket, gave away a ticket, or even just bought themselves a Triple Dip about that time last year.”

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

