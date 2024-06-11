Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

A fourth person has collected their $7.1 million share of Lotto’s must-be-won $50m Powerball jackpot, leaving just three lucky tickets yet to be claimed.

Seven tickets won the top prize on Saturday night. Two punters claimed their winnings on Sunday afternoon, one on Monday and a fourth today.

The fourth winner, from Auckland, bought their ticket on MyLotto.

Of the three other tickets to have been claimed, one was bought by an Auckland punter on MyLotto and the other two were bought at Hamilton’s Shop Rite Dairy and New World Hastings.

“We don’t have any further details at this stage but expect to have more to share in the coming days,” Lotto NZ said in a statement.

“Our advice to anyone who had a ticket in Saturday night’s $50 million draw – especially those who bought their ticket in Auckland or are Auckland-based – is to check their ticket as soon as possible.

“Anyone who has checked their ticket and is a Powerball winner from the weekend should give our customer service line a call to be put in touch with our winners team, who will support them from there.”

Lotto NZ earlier revealed the winning tickets were bought at Pak’nSave Wairau Rd in Auckland, Woolworths Metro in Auckland, Royal Oak Mall Lotto in Auckland, Shop Rite Dairy in Hamilton and New World Hastings. Two players from Auckland bought their tickets on MyLotto.

The seven winners had five correct Lotto numbers and a bonus ball, along with the Powerball.

The numbers were 22, 35, 10, 30, 21 and 37. The bonus ball was 5 and the Powerball was 2.

Another Auckland player, who bought their ticket at Jalaram Dairy, walked away with $600,000 after winning Strike Four.

The 14 players who won a $71,429 share of the spoils were spread out across the country.

Three players from Auckland bought their tickets on MyLotto, as did a player each from Wellington, Hamilton and Gisborne.

Other tickets were bought at Rockys Superette in Auckland, Paper Plus in Mount Maunganui, New World Westend in Rotorua, Woolworths Hastings, New World Rangiora, New World Three Parks in Wānaka, Lumsden Four Square and Fresh Choice Green Island in Dunedin.

Queues for the Lotto jackpot at Countdown Victoria Street. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“It’s amazing that Powerball rolled down to Second Division and was shared between seven players – it’s fantastic to see more of our lucky players get to experience what it’s like to win,” Lotto NZ chief executive Jason Delamore said.

“This is going to be life-changing, and not only for the lucky winners themselves, as we know winning big has a huge ripple effect.”

Queues spilled onto the streets on Saturday and stretched inside malls at Lotto stores as an unprecedented two million tickets were expected to be bought in the biggest jackpot of the year.

The MyLotto site was closed on Saturday night because of high demand to check the results.