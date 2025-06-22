Advertisement
Lotto Powerball: 37 players win more than $13,000 each in Second Division draw

NZ Herald
Thirty-seven players have won $13,579 each in Saturday night’s Second Division Lotto draw.

The lucky numbers were 11, 35, 3, 20, 19 and 27. The bonus ball was 31 and the Powerball 7.

Three players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $25,678 each.

Two tickets were

