In the South Island, two tickets were sold to players from Nelson, two from Tasman, three from Canterbury and two from Otago.

Thirty seven players have won $13,579 each in last night's Lotto Second Division draw.

Three players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $25,678 each.

The tickets were sold at Papakura Photo Image in Auckland, Woolworths Gisborne and on MyLotto to a player from Kawerau.

Saturday night’s $30 million First Division Powerball prize was struck, with two players bagging $15 million each.

They also claimed a further $83,000 in a 12-way split of the First Division pool.

The two $15m-winning tickets were sold at SuperValue Plaza in Invercargill and on MyLotto in Wellington.

Saturday night’s draw came after long queues were reported at ticket outlets around the country earlier in the day, given the size of the prize.

What to do if you win

Ticketholders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

If the jackpot is not claimed, it will roll over each draw until it is won, or reaches the must-be-won limit.

If more than one person wins Powerball, the jackpot is shared equally between the winning tickets.

