Lotto Powerball: $15 million up for grabs tonight

Vaimoana Tapaleao
By
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A total of $15 million is the top prize in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

Are you Lotto’s next millionaire?

A whopping $15 million is up for grabs in tonight’s Lotto Powerball draw after it was not struck on Wednesday night.

A $1.5m must-be-won prize in Strike also makes this draw a little more exciting.

Tonight’s draw comes after 25 players from around the country each won just over $10,000 in Lotto’s Second Division midweek.

The majority of the winners – a total of 15 players – were from Auckland. The others were from the Bay of Plenty, three from Hawke’s Bay and one from Manawatū.

Other tickets were sold to a player in Invercargill and four in Canterbury.

Two of those players also struck it lucky in the Second Division Powerball prize, taking their winnings up to $19,119 each.

The biggest Lotto Powerball win so far this year was to a lucky punter in Auckland who won $23.3m on April 23.

The ticket was bought via the MyLotto app.

Other big wins include two $10.5m prizes won in February, $8.3m won in Taranaki in January and three prizes of just over $5m each to players in Christchurch, Dunedin and Port Chalmers, respectively, throughout March.

