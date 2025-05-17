Are you Lotto’s next millionaire?
A whopping $15 million is up for grabs in tonight’s Lotto Powerball draw after it was not struck on Wednesday night.
A $1.5m must-be-won prize in Strike also makes this draw a little more exciting.
Tonight’s draw comes after 25 players from around the country each won just over $10,000 in Lotto’s Second Division midweek.
The majority of the winners – a total of 15 players – were from Auckland. The others were from the Bay of Plenty, three from Hawke’s Bay and one from Manawatū.