A total of $15 million is the top prize in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

17 May, 2025 07:49 AM 2 mins to read

Are you Lotto’s next millionaire?

A whopping $15 million is up for grabs in tonight’s Lotto Powerball draw after it was not struck on Wednesday night.

A $1.5m must-be-won prize in Strike also makes this draw a little more exciting.

Tonight’s draw comes after 25 players from around the country each won just over $10,000 in Lotto’s Second Division midweek.

The majority of the winners – a total of 15 players – were from Auckland. The others were from the Bay of Plenty, three from Hawke’s Bay and one from Manawatū.