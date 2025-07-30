This evening's Lotto Powerball First Division is worth $12 million.

30 Jul, 2025 08:31 AM 2 mins to read

Lotto Powerball: $12 million up for grabs in latest jackpot draw

New Zealanders have a chance to become $12 million richer in this evening’s Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning numbers are 33, 5, 10, 27, 38 and 28, the bonus ball is 40 and the Powerball number is 6.

Players can win a combined prize pool of $13.7m – $12m in Powerball First Division, $1m in First Division and $700,000 in Strike Four.

An Auckland punter won $1m with Lotto First Division in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Eden Superette and Lotto in Auckland.