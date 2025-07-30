Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lotto Powerball: $12 million up for grabs in latest jackpot draw

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

This evening's Lotto Powerball First Division is worth $12 million.

This evening's Lotto Powerball First Division is worth $12 million.

New Zealanders have a chance to become $12 million richer in this evening’s Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning numbers are 33, 5, 10, 27, 38 and 28, the bonus ball is 40 and the Powerball number is 6.

Players can win a combined prize pool of $13.7m – $12m in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save