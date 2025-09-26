“From Sunday evening, we’ll be working around the clock to ensure the transition goes smoothly and to get us back online as soon as possible on Monday afternoon.”
Lotto NZ is reminding customers to plan if they want to buy tickets for Keno and Bullseye draws on Monday.
Those draws will still run, but results will not be published until after the planned outage is complete.
Lotto said this was part of a wider shift to more online content and a push to provide a better customer experience.
“Following the upgrade, customers will see a range of changes, including new terminals with big screens in our stores and the consolidation of Lotto, Powerball and Strike on to single paper tickets.
“We’re also simplifying the spending limits on MyLotto and bringing new games to Instant Kiwi Online.”
