Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto outage: All services down Sunday, back online Monday afternoon

James Portegys
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

A significant Lotto outage before next week’s draw is set to affect all punters across the country.

The planned outage is to facilitate what Lotto is calling a once-in-a-generation upgrade to its services.

At 6pm this Sunday, Instant Kiwi online will be unavailable for sale. From 7pm, all services will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save