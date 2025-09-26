A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

A significant Lotto outage before next week’s draw is set to affect all punters across the country.

The planned outage is to facilitate what Lotto is calling a once-in-a-generation upgrade to its services.

At 6pm this Sunday, Instant Kiwi online will be unavailable for sale. From 7pm, all services will shut down until the upgrades are complete, which is expected to be late afternoon on Monday.

MyLotto customers will not be able to log in to their accounts throughout the duration of the switch-over, said Lotto New Zealand chief executive Jason Delamore.

“Now we’re into the home straight,” Delamore said.