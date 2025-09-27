Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto: Ōpōtiki strikes it lucky again as player scoops $500k First Division share

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

New Zealand Naturist Federation President Alice de Wet weighs in on the naked Lotto advertisement.

A small Bay of Plenty town has struck it lucky for the second time in a month, with a Lotto player once again taking home a transformational prize.

While last night’s $8 million Lotto Powerball draw failed to land a winner, two people will get to share a slice of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save