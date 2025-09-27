New Zealand Naturist Federation President Alice de Wet weighs in on the naked Lotto advertisement.

Lotto: Ōpōtiki strikes it lucky again as player scoops $500k First Division share

A small Bay of Plenty town has struck it lucky for the second time in a month, with a Lotto player once again taking home a transformational prize.

While last night’s $8 million Lotto Powerball draw failed to land a winner, two people will get to share a slice of Division One’s $1m.

The winning $500,000 tickets were purchased from New World Rototuna, Hamilton and through MyLotto by an Ōpōtiki player.

Less than a month ago, a couple from the same small town hit the jackpot when they won the life-altering $12.5m Powerball in the August 30 draw.

At the time, the couple – who did not want to be named – said they were coming to terms with landing the rich prize and “still can’t wrap our heads around it”.