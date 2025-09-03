Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Lotto: Ōpōtiki couple win $12.5 million Powerball, check winning ticket just before falling asleep

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Chief Justice's warning about New Zealand's legal system and National and Act argue over Auckland density plan.

An Ōpōtiki couple who landed a $12.5 million Lotto jackpot say they had a hunch they might have the winning ticket - and couldn’t fall asleep until they had checked it.

The couple, who do not want to be named, said they were coming to terms with landing the rich

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save