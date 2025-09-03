NZ Herald Morning News Update | Chief Justice's warning about New Zealand's legal system and National and Act argue over Auckland density plan.

An Ōpōtiki couple who landed a $12.5 million Lotto jackpot say they had a hunch they might have the winning ticket - and couldn’t fall asleep until they had checked it.

The couple, who do not want to be named, said they were coming to terms with landing the rich prize and “still can’t wrap our heads around it”.

“We were about to go to sleep, but I suddenly had this feeling that I just had to check it,” said the man.

He checked the MyLotto app and, when he saw the numbers, he got “straight up in bed and shouted, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’

“It felt we were in a dream – like maybe we had actually fallen asleep and none of it was real. We just kept saying to each other … ‘Are we going to wake up now?’”