Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto: Numbers revealed for giant $30 million Powerball jackpot

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

The numbers have been drawn for Lotto’s incredible $30 million Powerball prize on Wednesday night.

You could also take home $500,000 with Strike Four tonight, while $1 million is up for grabs in the first division.

Tonight’s numbers are 32, 17, 28, 30, 21, and 12. The bonus ball is 36, and the Powerball is 10.

Lotto warns it is anticipating high demand on MyLotto for tonight’s Powerball results.

“To make sure you have a good experience, we’re using a virtual queue for players to log in. Thanks for your patience,” it said on its website.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This evening’s draw comes more than two months after one lucky Auckland punter equalled the biggest single-player prize in New Zealand Lotto history, winning $44m.

The total prize they won from the ticket they bought on MyLotto was $44,066,667, and it included a one-15th share of the Division One prize.

Meanwhile in June, a record $50m Powerball jackpot was split between seven people, netting them each $7.1m.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It took almost a month for the final winner to come forward and collect their portion of the winnings.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place on Wednesday and Saturday.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

If the jackpot is not claimed, it will roll over each draw until it is won, or reaches the must-be-won limit.

If more than one person wins Powerball, the jackpot is shared equally between the winning tickets.

A total of 16 punters have struck it big in 2024 and been crowned multimillionaires.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The 16 Powerball multimillionaires in 2024:

  • January 27: $17.25 million – MyLotto, Canterbury
  • February 10: $8.3 million – MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay
  • March 2: $12.3 million – MyLotto, Otago
  • April 13: $30.16 million – MyLotto, Wellington
  • June 8: $7.18 million – Pak’nSave Wairau Rd, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million – Woolworths Metro, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million – Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million – MyLotto, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million – MyLotto, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million – Shop Rite Dairy, Hamilton
  • June 8: $7.18 million – New World Hastings, Hastings
  • June 12: $4.5 million – MyLotto, Waikato
  • June 19: $5.5 million – Impulse Snacks & Lotto, Taranaki
  • August 10: $44.06 million – MyLotto, Auckland
  • September 7: $17.07 million – MyLotto, Auckland
  • September 11: $4.3 million – MyLotto, Auckland

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Rotorua Pink Walk

Rotorua Pink Walk

Hundreds of people take part in the Rotorua Pink Walk organised by the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust. Video / Kelly Makiha