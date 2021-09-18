Lotto: Numbers are in - $12 million Powerball up for grabs

What are your chances of actually winning the big one? Video / NZ Herald

What are your chances of actually winning the big one? Video / NZ Herald

The numbers are in for tonight's Lotto draw, with a massive $12 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs.

The numbers were: 6, 15, 18, 19, 21, 32.

The bonus ball was 23 and the Powerball was 1.

Strike numbers were: 32, 15, 6, 18.

Powerball wasn't struck on Wednesday, but two Aucklanders took home $500,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player won $300,000 with Strike Four - their ticket sold at the Whanganui Pak'n Save.

All Lotto counters in Auckland remain closed while in alert level 4. During this time, customers in Auckland will only be able to buy tickets online at MyLotto.

Lotto counters outside the Auckland region are open in alert level 2 and will continue to follow the Government's health and safety guidelines.

Live draws are unable to continue while Auckland is in lockdown, so computer generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

For more information, visit mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.