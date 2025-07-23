Advertisement
Lotto numbers: $8m Powerball jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s Lotto draw

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

New Zealand Naturist Federation President Alice de Wet weighs in on the naked Lotto advertisement.

One lucky New Zealander has a chance to become at least $8 million richer with this evening’s Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning numbers are 4, 24, 20, 9, 14 and 26. The Bonus Ball is 38 and the Powerball is 7.

Punters have the chance to bag $8m in the

