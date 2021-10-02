Lotto: No winners for $20 million Powerball

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

Two tickets share Lotto Division One after tonight's computer-generated draw, but neither of them had the $20 million Powerball number.

Those tickets are now each worth $500,000, while Powerball jackpots to $23 million for Wednesday night.

Strike Four was also won tonight - that ticket collecting $200,000.

Tonight's numbers are: 8, 9, 10, 14, 23 and 38. The Bonus Ball is 2 and the Power Ball is 2.

The prize pool hit $20m after Wednesday's draw wasn't struck; instead two players each won $500,000 with Lotto First Division.

Lotto New Zealand says the Powerball jackpot has been on a roll since it was last struck on August 21.

That win saw a young woman from Auckland become an overnight millionaire, pocketing $11.5 million just as the city entered alert level 4 lockdown.

At the time, the woman told the Herald she didn't realise she had won even after seeing an email from Lotto the morning after the draw, and initially thought her prize was just $11,500.

The truth sank in after she checked a few more times and called Lotto to confirm the win.

"It was unbelievable. My sister and I just sat in the car screaming – it was such a cool moment," said the woman who did not wish to be named.

"Being in lockdown means there isn't a lot we can do to celebrate, but I went straight into the supermarket and grabbed a few treats. We actually celebrated with icecreams in the car," she said.

A staggering $20 million is up for grabs in Lotto Power Ball tonight. Photo / NZME

Her win was the 15th Powerball strike this year, coming just weeks after a MyLotto player from South Canterbury won $5.3m with Powerball First Division.

A Christchurch family with a baby on the way was another lockdown millionaire, winning $1m on the August 29 Lotto First Division draw.

Last month a Wellington couple took home $400,000 from the Strike Four prize.

They were similarly mistaken by the number of zeros on the prize and thought they had won $400 at first.

"I buy a Triple Dip most weeks so had no idea if I'd won something with Lotto, Powerball or Strike – a big win never even crossed my mind to be honest," the man said.

Some stores are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, and live Lotto draws cannot take place while Auckland is in alert level 3 because they do not meet the Health Ministry's Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Powerball wins in 2021

January 2: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel

January 2: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau

January 6: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha

January 20: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua

February 27: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch

March 13: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata

March 20: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch

March 24: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland

April 17: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland

May 8: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland

June 5: $16.5 million - MyLotto , Hamilton

June 26: $13 million - New World Merrilands, New Plymouth

July 24: $17.16 million - West City Lotto, Auckland

July 31: $5.3 million - MyLotto, Ashburton

August 21: $11.5 million - MyLotto, Auckland