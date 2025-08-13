Lucky 13 windfall
Thirteen Lotto players won $15,223 in last night’s Second Division draw.
Ten winning tickets were sold to players from Auckland, one to a player from Waikato, one from the Hutt Valley and one from Queenstown.
Christchurch couple claims $20 million victory
A Christchurch couple are celebrating after scoring $20.25 million in Saturday night’s Lotto draw.
“We didn’t get much sleep on Sunday. I made my husband check our ticket at 3am – just to be sure," the couple said.
“I think seeing the money in our account will be a massive shock – it still doesn’t really feel real at the moment.”
They planned to take some time before deciding what to do with the money.
“There’s a lot to consider so we’ll spend some time talking and planning before we make any big decisions.
“We’ll pay off the mortgage, maybe buy a new car, and of course make sure our passports are up to date.”
What to do if you win
Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.
For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.
Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.
For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct and the added Powerball number.
David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.