Lotto: Missed out on Powerball jackpot? Where winning tickets were sold as first division struck

While last night’s Lotto First Division Powerball jackpot was not struck, three players across Auckland are celebrating after bagging $333,333 after claiming a share of first division.

The winning tickets were sold at Challenge Mt Albert and Mangere Stationery & Post in Auckland, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The winning numbers were 9, 10, 15, 22, 27, 35, the bonus ball was 25 and the Powerball was 10.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and now sits at $700,000.