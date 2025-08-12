“It stopped me in my tracks. I thought, ‘this could be interesting’,” the man said.

“I went through to the bedroom to my wife, and we watched the draw together on my phone.

“Three numbers circled and that’s when my wife said, ‘wait – I’m sure I read that someone in Christchurch won Powerball last night.’”

Before the couple knew it, their numbers, including the Powerball, had come up.

“I was in complete disbelief, I kept questioning whether it was real,” the woman said.

“I think my first words were ‘I think I’ve just changed our lives’,” the man said.

The winner's interest was piqued after he received an email from MyLotto the morning after the draw. Photo / MyLotto

The couple celebrated quietly at home with a glass of bubbles and shared the news with their parents during a video call.

“It was great to be able to tell them – they were all in shock," the woman said.

“We didn’t get much sleep on Sunday. I made my husband check our ticket at 3am – just to be sure.

“I think seeing the money in our account will be a massive shock – it still doesn’t really feel real at the moment.”

The couple plan to take some time before deciding what to do with the money.

“There’s a lot to consider so we’ll spend some time talking and planning before we make any big decisions,” the man said.

“We’ll pay off the mortgage, maybe buy a new car, and of course make sure our passports are up to date,” he laughed.

Lotto Powerball wins in 2025

January 8: $7m, bought on MyLotto – Wellington

January 22: $8.3m, MyLotto – Taranaki

February 8: $10.5m, Glenview Centre Lotto & Post – Hamilton

February 26: $10.5m, Paper Plus Waihi & Toyworld – Waihī

March 15: $5.5m, New World St Martins – Christchurch

March 15: $5.5m, New World Gardens – Dunedin

March 22: $5.3m, Windsor On the Spot Express – Port Chalmers

April 23: $23.3m, MyLotto – Upper North Island

May 21: $17.2m, New World Whitby – Porirua

June 21: $15.08m, Plaza Supervalue – Invercargill

June 21: $15.08m, MyLotto – Wellington

July 9: $10.3m, MyLotto – Christchurch

August 9: $20.25m, MyLotto – Christchurch

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.