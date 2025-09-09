“Then I called my wife through and said to her ‘how long have we dreamed to win Lotto – well we have!’."

The man’s wife initially thought it was a joke.

A Manawatū couple has claimed their $1m Lotto First Division prize, with plans to pay off their mortgage following their big win. Photo / Lotto

He called Lotto to inform them he’d won, who then let the store know he was coming in to claim the prize.

“When I walked in I felt like a film star,” he joked.

“They knew who I was and the person behind the counter just nodded and shook my hand, quietly congratulating me.”

The couple had plenty of ideas about where the money would be best put.

“The main thing we want to do is pay off our mortgage, which will feel amazing,” he said.

“We are so thankful for this win, and we want to make sure it lasts as long as we can, so we will take some time and get good advice before making any decisions.”

The Manawatū couple weren’t the only Kiwis who scored big over the weekend.

Two Strike players also won $350,000 each on Saturday night, with one of the winning tickets sold at Pak’nSave Whakatāne in Whakatāne and the other through the MyLotto app to a player from Christchurch.

Saturday night’s $5m Lotto Powerball jackpot was not struck meaning Powerball has rolled over to Wednesday, with a $6m jackpot up for grabs tomorrow night.

Saturday night’s numbers were 18, 17, 32, 27, 6 and 40. The bonus ball is 39 and Powerball 9.

Lotto Powerball made another Kiwi couple multi-millionaires at the end of August. Photo / Michael Bradley

The last Powerball win came on August 30, when an Ōpōtiki couple won the $12.5m jackpot.

The couple said they had a feeling their ticket may have been the winner, with the man unable to fall asleep until he finally checked their ticket.

2025 Powerball wins

January 8: $7m, MyLotto, Wellington

January 22: $8.3m, MyLotto, Taranaki

February 8: $10.5m, Glenview Centre Lotto & Post, Hamilton

February 26: $10.5m, Paper Plus Waihī & Toyworld, Waihī

March 15: $5.5m, New World St Martins, Christchurch

March 15: $5.5m, New World Gardens, Dunedin

March 22: $5.3m, Windsor On the Spot Express, Port Chalmers

April 23: $23.3m, MyLotto, Auckland

May 21: $17.2m, New World Whitby, Porirua

June 21: $15.08m, Plaza Supervalue, Invercargill

June 21: $15.08m, MyLotto, Wellington

July 9: $10.3m, MyLotto, Christchurch

August 9: $20.25m, MyLotto, Christchurch

August 30: $12.5m, MyLotto, Ōpōtiki

