Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto: Four First Division players take $250k each as Powerball increases to $40m

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Forsyth Barr’s Mark Richardson explains how to protect, invest, and plan after a life-changing win.

The whopping $36 million prize everyone really wanted may not have been won, but four Lotto players are still waking up richer after splitting last night’s Lotto First Division prize.

The winners are scattered throughout regional centres, each taking home a tidy $250,000.

The lucky tickets were sold at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save