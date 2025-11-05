In August 2024, an Auckland family secured a $44.67m jackpot, making it the largest win for a single ticket in Lotto history.

But the highest jackpot for Powerball was a mammoth $50 million on the table in 2020, which two players ended up splitting.

Lotto Powerball will climb to a staggering $40m this Saturday after failing to be struck last night. Photo / Lotto

Last night’s lucky Lotto numbers were 25, 3, 9, 4, 29, 40, and the bonus ball was 20. Powerball was 3.

The total prize pool on offer was $37.2m – $36m in Powerball, $1m in First Division and $200,000 in Strike Four.

A Strike Four player from Auckland struck gold with their play, getting to bank the full $200,000 jackpot all to themselves.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Pacific Superette.

Last Saturday’s winners

On Saturday night, two First Division players – one from Auckland and another from the West Coast – split the $1 million prize, each taking home $500,000.

One ticket was sold through the MyLotto app, while the West Coast winner bought theirs at New World Westport in Westport.

Players also found success in the Strike Four draw, with two from Nelson and Waimate claiming $100,000 each.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners must complete an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

Powerball wins in 2025

January 8: $7m, MyLotto player in Wellington.

January 22: $8.3m, MyLotto player in Taranaki.

February 8: $10.5m, Glenview Centre Lotto and Post, Hamilton.

February 26: $10.5m, Paper Plus Waihī and Toyworld, Waihī.

March 15: $5.5m, New World St Martins, Christchurch.

March 15: $5.5m, New World Gardens, Dunedin.

March 22: $5.3m, Windsor on the Spot Express, Port Chalmers.

April 23: $23.3m, MyLotto, Auckland.

May 21: $17.2m, New World Whitby, Porirua.

June 21: $15.08m, Plaza Supervalue, Invercargill.

June 21: $15.08m, MyLotto, Wellington.

July 9: $10.3m, MyLotto, Christchurch.

August 9: $20.25m, MyLotto, Christchurch.

August 30: $12.5m, MyLotto, Ōpōtiki.

September 13: $10m, MyLotto, Dunedin.

