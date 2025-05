In the South Island, one ticket was sold to a player from the West Coast, two from Christchurch, and two from Otago.

Eighteen Lotto players won $19,085 each in last night's Second Division draw.

Two players won $500,000 each in last night’s First Division draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Wellington.

The $10 million First Division Powerball jackpot was not struck and will now roll over to $12m.

On Wednesday, two winners also split the First Division spoils, snagging $500,000 each.

The winning tickets on Wednesday were sold at Quickstop Taihape in Taihape and on MyLotto to a player from Otago.

Last Saturday night, three players shared the $1m jackpot.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1 on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

