Lotto draw: Will you be $18m richer after tonight's Lotto draw?

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

Tonight's Lotto draw could see one lucky Kiwi $18 million richer.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday, meaning the big prize rolled over to $18 million.

Strike Four was also not struck on Saturday and will be worth $600,000 tonight.

Lotto New Zealand says the Powerball jackpot has been on a roll since it was last struck on August 21.

That win saw a young woman from Auckland become an overnight millionaire, pocketing $11.5 million just as the city entered alert level 4 lockdown.

The woman told the Herald she didn't realise she had won even after seeing an email from Lotto the morning after the draw, and initially thought her prize was just $11,500.

The truth sank in after she checked a few more times and called Lotto to confirm the win.

"It was unbelievable. My sister and I just sat in the car screaming – it was such a cool moment," said the woman who did not wish to be named.

"Being in lockdown means there isn't a lot we can do to celebrate, but I went straight into the supermarket and grabbed a few treats. We actually celebrated with icecreams in the car," she said.

Her win was the 15th Powerball strike this year, coming just weeks after a MyLotto player from South Canterbury won $5.3m with Powerball First Division.

A Christchurch family with a baby on the way was another lockdown millionaire, winning $1m on the August 29 Lotto First Division draw.

Earlier this month a Wellington couple took home $400,000 from the Strike Four prize.

They were similarly mistaken by the number of zeros on the prize and thought they had won $400 at first.

"I buy a Triple Dip most weeks so had no idea if I'd won something with Lotto, Powerball or Strike – a big win never even crossed my mind to be honest," the man said.

Some stores are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, and live Lotto draws cannot take place while Auckland is in alert level 3 because they do not meet the Health Ministry's Covid-19 safety guidelines.

