A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

One person is $28 million richer tonight after winning the Lotto Powerball jackpot.

The winning ticket was bought from a news agency in Henderson, West Auckland.

Tonight's winning Lotto numbers are: 2, 5, 11, 20, 23, and 25.

The Bonus Ball is 35, and Powerball is 4.

Strike Four numbers came in this order: 25, 23, 5 then 11.

A single player will collect $28,166,667.

The jackpot-winning ticket was bought from Meg Star in Henderson and includes a one-sixth share of Lotto Division 1 - the other five players not having that lucky Powerball number.

Those five players each win $166,667.

Those tickets were bought from Four Square in Kaiwaka, Halfway Store in Whakatane, Countdown Dunedin, and two on MyLotto by Auckland players.

And a single Strike Four player has won $500,000 for having the first four numbers drawn in the correct order.

That ticket was bought from Rathgar Road Discount Foodmart in Auckland.



The draw took place virtually while Auckland is in the Covid-19 red light traffic setting.

Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings and punters around the country would have been hoping tonight is a lucky one. Tickets can also be bought online through MyLotto.

Last week it was revealed a Lotto ticket worth $8.25m was sold at the Matamata Paper Plus, with Matamata-Piako Mayor Ash Tanner saying the win came after a $4.5m Lotto ticket was sold in Te Aroha at the start of the year.

"We just need Morrinsville now and we will be away," Tanner said.

While tonight's Powerball jackpot is much chunkier change, the $28m bonanza is well down the list of biggest wins.



The largest Powerball prize in New Zealand was $44m, won by a young couple from Hibiscus Coast, in northern Auckland, five years ago.

Just over the southern border of the city, a Pōkeno family last year snagged $42m, while nine years ago - when millions in the bank could buy a lot more Kiwi houses than now - a ticket bought in Auckland snared $33m.

Other big wins included $30m from a Taupō-bought ticket in 2017 and $28m from a Papakura-bought ticket in 2010.

In 2020 a $50m must-win Powerball jackpot was split equally between 10 Powerball second division winners, after there were no first division winners.