One player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $48,170.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Lower Hutt.

23 players won more than $18,000 each in last night's Lotto Second Division draw.

Last night’s $30 million Lotto Powerball jackpot was not struck and will now roll over to $33m for Saturday’s draw.

Four players split the $1m First Division prize, snagging $250,000 each.

The winning tickets were sold at Sunnyside Foodmarket in Whangārei, Woolworths Fraser Cove in Tauranga, and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland.

One player also won $200,000 in the Strike Four draw.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Ravenswood in Canterbury.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately whether they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners must complete an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

Powerball wins in 2025

January 8: $7m, MyLotto player in Wellington.

January 22: $8.3m, MyLotto player in Taranaki.

February 8: $10.5m, Glenview Centre Lotto and Post, Hamilton.

February 26: $10.5m, Paper Plus Waihī and Toyworld, Waihī.

March 15: $5.5m, New World St Martins, Christchurch.

March 15: $5.5m, New World Gardens, Dunedin.

March 22: $5.3m, Windsor on the Spot Express, Port Chalmers.

April 23: $23.3m, MyLotto, Auckland.

May 21: $17.2m, New World Whitby, Porirua.

June 21: $15.08m, Plaza Supervalue, Invercargill.

June 21: $15.08m, MyLotto, Wellington.

July 9: $10.3m, MyLotto, Christchurch.

August 9: $20.25m, MyLotto, Christchurch.

August 30: $12.5m, MyLotto, Ōpōtiki.

September 13: $10m, MyLotto, Dunedin.

