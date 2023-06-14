Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

Check your tickets, tonight’s Lotto Powerball numbers are out. Will you be the lucky winner of an incredible $20 million?

Tonight’s numbers were: 9, 3, 22, 37, 2 and 18. The Bonus ball was 23 and the Powerball was 8.

The jackpot for Powerball is $20 million, Lotto First Division is $1 million and Strike Four is $500,000.

The last person who became a millionaire thanks to Lotto was a player who claimed $17,250,000 after winning First Division and Powerball. They purchased their ticket through the MyLotto app and live in Invercargill.

They became the seventh Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and their victory came only a few weeks after a couple from Porirua claimed a $7m Powerball prize.