No player won the Second Division Powerball.

First Division Powerball was not struck either and will roll over to $5 million on Wednesday.

Lotto First Division will be $1m and Strike Four will be $400,000.

Meanwhile one Kiwi is $23,333,333 richer after winning Lotto’s First Division draw last Wednesday.

And two Pāpāmoa Lotto players finally claimed their $500,000 prize, nearly four months after the draw.

The pair were prompted to check their tickets after reading an article about the unclaimed prize.

“We never in a million years thought we would win a big prize like this, and we are so grateful,” they said.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

