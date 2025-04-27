Advertisement
Lotto: 12 players win over $20,000 each in Second Division – where the tickets were sold

Scott Brown loaned $10 for petrol to a Napier woman who hours later won Lotto. Reporter Michaela Gower / Video Warren Buckland
  • Twelve Lotto players each won $20,577 in last night’s Second Division draw.
  • First Division Powerball was not struck and will roll over to $5 million on Wednesday.
  • Two Pāpāmoa Lotto players finally claimed their $500,000 prize, nearly four months after the draw.

Twelve players bagged $20,577 in last night’s Lotto Second Division draw.

One ticket was sold to a Whangārei player, two from Auckland, one from the Coromandel, one from Waikato, five from the Bay of Plenty, one from Blenheim, and one from the West Coast.

Twelve players across the country each won $20,577 with Lotto Second Division during last night's draw. Photo / Lotto
No player won the Second Division Powerball.

First Division Powerball was not struck either and will roll over to $5 million on Wednesday.

Lotto First Division will be $1m and Strike Four will be $400,000.

Meanwhile one Kiwi is $23,333,333 richer after winning Lotto’s First Division draw last Wednesday.

And two Pāpāmoa Lotto players finally claimed their $500,000 prize, nearly four months after the draw.

The pair were prompted to check their tickets after reading an article about the unclaimed prize.

“We never in a million years thought we would win a big prize like this, and we are so grateful,” they said.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

