Four players also won Powerball Second Division, raising their winnings to $30,917 each.

The tickets were sold at Woolworths Lynn Mall in Auckland, New World Inglewood and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Dunedin.

Twelve Lotto players are $25k richer after winning Lotto's Second Division draw.

Bay of Plenty’s latest multimillionaire

Lotto NZ has revealed last night’s $12.5 million Powerball winner is from Ōpōtiki. The lucky player bought their ticket on MyLotto.

The punter’s prize money was made up of $12m from the Powerball jackpot and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Another player from Christchurch also took home half a million from First Division after buying their ticket at Hornby Mall Lotto.

Lotto NZ said anyone who bought their ticket there or on MyLotto “should check their ticket as soon as possible”.

The Ōpōtiki player becomes New Zealand’s fourteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2025.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct, as well as the added Powerball number.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.