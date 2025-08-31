Advertisement
Lotto: 12 players win $25k each in Second Division draw - where were tickets sold?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

Twelve players are $25,749 richer after scooping last night’s Lotto Second Division draw.

The winning numbers were 13, 4, 40, 33, 9, and 15. The Bonus ball was 1 and the Powerball was 4.

Four tickets were sold to players from Auckland, one from Waikato, one from the Coromandel,

