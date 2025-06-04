Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto: $12 million up for grabs in latest Powerball jackpot draw

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Lotto Powerball prize sits at $12 million for this evening's draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

The Lotto Powerball prize sits at $12 million for this evening's draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

  • New Zealanders have a chance to win $12 million in this evening’s Lotto Powerball draw.
  • Two players from Auckland won $500,000 each in last Saturday’s First Division draw.
  • A Strike player in Dannevirke also won $400,000 with Strike Four.

Kiwi players have a chance to become $12 million richer with this evening’s Lotto Powerball draw.

Tonight’s numbers are 35, 11, 9, 14, 10 and 6. The bonus ball is 30 and the Powerball is 10.

Punters can win a combined total of $13m – $12m in Lotto Powerball and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand