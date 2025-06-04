Two players from Auckland won $500,000 each in last Saturday’s First Division draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Manukau and Pak‘nSave Manukau in Auckland.

A Strike player who bought their ticket at New World Dannevirke also won $400,000 with Strike Four.

Whitby gran credits grandson for lucky ticket

Last week, the Herald reported a Porirua grandmother won a life-changing $17.2m with Lotto Powerball.

The woman was walking with her grandson when she decided to stop at the Whitby New World to buy her ticket for that night’s draw.

“It was purely because I was out with him that I remembered to get my ticket that day – he’s the reason I stopped and bought it.

“He’s too young to understand, but I’ve told him every day since that I love him 17.2 million times.”

Other Powerball wins in 2025

New Zealand has had major Powerball wins across the country this year.

In January, a Wellington Lotto player won $7m and a Taranaki player pocketed $8.3m in the same month.

A Hamilton player and a Waihī player each picked up $10.5m from Powerball wins in February.

There were three lucky Powerball multimillionaires in March, with wins in Christchurch, Dunedin and Port Chalmers.

An Auckland couple were in a celebratory mood after winning more than $23m in a draw last month.

Last Saturday, the $17.2m prize claimed by the Porirua grandmother was made up of a $17m Powerball win and $200,000 from a five-way split of First Division.

It made her the ninth Powerball multimillionaire this year.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1 on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

