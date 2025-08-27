Advertisement
Lotto: $10 million up for grabs in First Division Powerball draw

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwis have a chance to bag $10 million in this evening’s Lotto Powerball draw.

Wednesday’s lucky numbers are 32, 13, 21, 14, 9 and 12.

The bonus ball is 28 and the Powerball is 2.

A combined prize pool of $11.2m is up for grabs – $10m from Powerball First

