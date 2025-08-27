Last Saturday’s Lotto results

Three lucky Lotto players from Kerikeri, Whakatāne and New Plymouth split the $1m First Division prize on Saturday night.

The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Kerikeri, Paper Plus Whakatāne and on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.

A MyLotto player from Auckland also picked up $200,000 in the Strike Four draw.

Time running out for mystery winner

The mystery winner of a $200,000 Lotto prize has days left to claim their money before the ticket expires.

Last month, Lotto put out a final call for the owner of a ticket purchased at Coastlands Lotto in Paraparaumu on Kāpiti Coast nearly a year ago to come forward.

The draw was held on August 31, 2024, and expires 12 months from that date, giving the winner until the end of this month to claim the money.

“We’re still hopeful that the player will come forward and we can reunite them with their prize in time, but the ticket expiry date is looming,” Lotto’s Will Hine said.

Hine said the ticket, a Triple Dip, was purchased during a Father’s Day promotion and could have been given away as a gift.

“Maybe that rings a bell for someone who got given a ticket, gave away a ticket or even just bought themselves a Triple Dip about that time last year.”

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.