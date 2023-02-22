Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

A lucky Lotto Powerball player has walked away with an eye-watering $10.5 million in tonight’s draw.

Tonight’s numbers were: 1, 2, 23, 25, 30, and 31. The bonus ball was 3 and the Powerball was 1.

Earlier this month a lucky Lotto player won $8.5 million, comprising of Powerball’s $8 million, and $500,000 from Division One.

Another recent winner, who pocketed over $4 million after winning Lotto’s Powerball First Division, initially thought she had only won $4000.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, checked her ticket on Sunday a few weeks ago but it wasn’t until later in the day, after getting her great-niece to check the ticket, that she realised she had won the big prize.

“I logged in and checked my ticket and noticed all the numbers line up. But to be honest, I thought it said ‘$4000′, not four million!” the woman said, in disbelief.

The woman purchased the winning ticket online and in total won $4.3 million.

She had family staying with her at the time and had spent the day looking at photos on a computer and visiting a park.

“While we were at the park, I asked my niece to double-check my ticket,” she said.

It was then the woman realised her mistake, with her niece confirming she had won the big prize.

“I couldn’t believe it was actually four million! I said, ‘Are you sure?’”



