Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lost giant: What scientists just learned about the moa’s demise

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Scientists have reconstructed the demise of Aotearoa’s long-lost moa to find lessons they say might help save species remaining today. Image / Paul Martinson

Scientists have reconstructed the demise of Aotearoa’s long-lost moa to find lessons they say might help save species remaining today. Image / Paul Martinson

Scientists have reconstructed the demise of Aotearoa’s long-lost moa to find lessons they say might help save species remaining today.

This year, researchers reported how our endangered flightless birds are taking refuge in areas

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand