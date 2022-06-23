Congested roads are expected in some areas as people head away for the long weekend. Photo / NZTA

Traffic has started to build on key routes in and out of Auckland as people head away for the Matariki long weekend.

Congestion is expected on key routes across the country as people make their way to their weekend getaway destinations to visit whānau and friends.

In Auckand, Waka Kotahi said delays were possible between Puhoi and Wellsford and between Manukau and Bombay.

Congestion was expected on State Highway 1 between Puhoi and Wellsford until 6pm. Waka Kotahi encouraged motorists to travel outside this time, or allow for extra travelling time.

On this route, SH1 traffic between Puhoi Rd and Johnstones Hill Tunnels is being detoured in both directions via the newly opened motorway. Speed restrictions are in place.

Plan ahead for possible delays this afternoon (Thu 23 Jun) on #SH1 between Manukau and Bombay (southbound) as road users head away for the long weekend. Consider leaving when traffic is lighter or look for an alternative route. Plan ahead here: https://t.co/l8R867NKYl. ^MF pic.twitter.com/quYsgvsPce — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 23, 2022

For those travelling at night, there is set to be stop/go roadworks in the Puhoi area but only minor delays are expected.

UPDATE 4:20PM

This crash is now clear of lanes. Expect southbound delays on #SH1 as congestion resumes peak volumes. ^LB https://t.co/oWAOhyBQHd — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 23, 2022

Between Manukau and Bombay, southbound traffic is expected to be busy until 6.30pm and again between 8.30am and 4.30pm tomorrow.

The transport agency's real time traffic dashboard shows it is currently taking 47 minutes to drive from Albany to Manukau via SH1, compared to the usual free-flowing duration of 24 minutes.

UPDATE 2:30PM

This crash is now fully clear. Expect southbound delays on #SH1 as congestion resumes normal volumes. ^LB https://t.co/TbzawJNZjY — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 23, 2022

The drive from Auckland City to Bombay, via SH1, was estimated to take around 53 minutes at 2.30pm. The route usually takes motorists 30 minutes.

In Waikato and Wellington, there didn't appear to be any heavy congestion on the region's state highways as of 2.30pm, according to the dashboard.

Traffic also appeared to be free-flowing, or close to it, in the Bay or Plenty, Hawke's Bay, Manawatū-Whanganui, Taranaki, Christchurch and Otago areas.

Meanwhile, police in Southland warned motorists of icy roads across the district this morning, particularly in Dunedin's hilly suburbs.

Roads were frosty and officers urged motorists to drive to the conditions.