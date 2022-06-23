Emergency services are dealing with a two-car crash in Kaitaia where five people have been injured. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are dealing with a two-car crash in Kaitaia where five people have been injured. Photo / NZME

Motorists are advised to expect delays following a serious crash involving two cars at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Clough Rd in Kaitāia.

Emergency services were notified of the crash just after 5pm today.

A police spokesman said it was unclear how many occupants were in the vehicles, although it appeared there were a number of young people.

At this stage, one person is in a critical condition, two have serious injuries and another two with moderate injuries.

SH1 KAITAIA - 5:45PM

Due to a serious crash, #SH1 is now closed between Fairburn Rd and Ruaroa Rd in Kaitaia. Delay your journey or follow directions of emergency services and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/Dbs5fnE7gS — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 23, 2022

Arrangements are being made for helicopters to fly the injured either to the Whangārei Hospital or Auckland Hospital.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect delays, and for those on the road to follow directions of emergency services at the scene.

Diversions have been put in place.

St John confirmed paramedics are at the scene but did not provide details.