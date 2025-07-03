Advertisement
Calls for transparency as shrinkflation impacts Kiwi shoppers

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Consumer NZ is calling for “a stronger response” to shrinkflation and other issues shoppers face.

Calls are getting louder for businesses and the Commerce Commission to take action against the growing trend of “shrinkflation”.

Consumer NZ wants businesses including supermarkets to be up front about the issue, where products and portions are deliberately reduced in size, while the prices remain the same.

The

Save

