Northlanders noticed food portions at some cafes were smaller, the shrinking of packets of biscuits and chocolate bars, and coffee being served in smaller cups, while prices were the same as a regular or large cup.
The Commerce Commission has received five inquiries in the last two years that mention “shrinkflation”, whereas Consumer NZ said people had been complaining to them about it for several years.
Former MasterChef NZ winner, Northlander Aaron Brunet, said he’d noticed shrinkflation along with “prices going up and up and up”.
“Food packets that were 500g before are now 450g, or a packet of something that had 12 in it now has 10.
“Even with eggs, there are now cartons with 10 eggs rather than 12.”
Brunet, a passionate foodie who runs a Mexican food stall at the Kerikeri Packhouse Market, said shrinkflation was a common topic around town.
He said people mostly talked about the cost of living and how food was a lot more expensive.
“But a lot of people say the packets are smaller than they used to be – it’s a common comment.”
Brunet said he understood why some manufacturers had cut back to keep prices similar so it was not a shock to people.
The Commerce Commission did not respond directly to questions about whether it would take action on the issue, whether it would adopt measures similar to Australia’s, or whether shrinkflation had become the new norm in New Zealand.
