Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Vape retailers caught selling to minors

nzme
4 mins to read

Eight Northland vape retailers have been found illegally selling products to 16-year-olds. Photo / 123rf

Eight Northland vape retailers have been found illegally selling products to 16-year-olds. Photo / 123rf

Eight Northland vape retailers have been found illegally selling products to 16-year-olds volunteering in a controlled purchase operation. The operation was run in June by Health NZ Smokefree enforcement officers and their trained underage volunteers. A total of 50 shops in Whangārei and the Far North were visited. The offending

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate