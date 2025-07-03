Annual appeal

The Salvation Army’s 2025 Winter Appeal is calling on New Zealanders to help bring warmth, dignity and hope to those struggling through the coldest and most challenging months of the year. The organisation provides food parcels, warm bedding and emergency housing, as well as long-term support such as budgeting advice and counselling. Go to salvationarmy.org.nz to donate.

Flight cancellations

Northlanders faced a similar percentage of cancelled flights as the rest of the country in May, according to new data published by the Ministry of Transport. A total of 3.9% of flights in and out of Whangārei were cancelled over the month. For Kerikeri, it was 4.9% and for Kaitāia it was 3.7%. The national average was 3.2%. The ministry has started collecting data on delays and cancellations for all regional flights. Northland was severely impacted by bad weather during the first month of reporting, in April.

Dog registrations

Far North District Council is urging dog owners to register their canine companions between July 1 and August 31 to get the best rate available for the year. Whether your kurī is a working dog, hunting companion, or a much-loved member of the family, all dogs must be registered once they reach 3 months of age – and now is the time to register them. For information on fees and charges, visit www.fndc.govt.nz or pop into a council office.

Foodbank closes

Kairos Connection Trust Board has closed the Kerikeri-based Kairos Foodbank, which provides food parcels to individuals and families in need. The closure was because a skilled person to take over the vacant voluntary foodbank administrator role could not be found. The trust board thanked the donors, distribution partners and volunteers, and offered help to any other organisation or person that can provide the service in future. Anyone needing food parcels can visit the social supermarket, Whata Kai, at 25 Raihara St, Kaikohe. The supermarket is run by Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services and Foodstuffs North Island.

Digital take on district

Kaipara District Council has launched a new website to promote the district as a prime destination to live, work, visit and invest. Developed over 15 months by local creatives Brand with Soul and Max Ostler, the site reflects Kaipara’s character and community values. It features regional data, success stories and practical tools for investors and new residents.